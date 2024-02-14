Khama Billiat Set To Join Dynamos | Report

7 minutes ago Wed, 14 Feb 2024 08:47:17 GMT

Former Warriors forward Khama Billiat, who has been clubless after leaving Kaizer Chiefs in 2023, is reported to be on the verge of joining Dynamos ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Billiat has been without a team since June last year after he refused to sign another contract offered to him by Amakhosi as it had substantial reductions in wages.

Since then, the Zimbabwean has failed to attract interest from any other South African club despite reported considerations by SuperSport, Cape Town City, and Richards Bay.

