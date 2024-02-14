Khama Billiat Set To Join Dynamos | Report
Former Warriors forward Khama Billiat, who has been clubless after leaving Kaizer Chiefs in 2023, is reported to be on the verge of joining Dynamos ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Billiat has been without a team since June last year after he refused to sign another contract offered to him by Amakhosi as it had substantial reductions in wages.
Since then, the Zimbabwean has failed to attract interest from any other South African club despite reported considerations by SuperSport, Cape Town City, and Richards Bay.
According to The Herald, the 33-year-old Aces Youth Soccer Academy product will land in the country on Thursday, 15 February to sign a contract with the Glamour Boys.
The report claims Billiat has been offered a salary which will be the highest across the league, by a significant margin.
He is expected to be available for DeMbare’s season-opening Castle Challenge Cup tie against Ngezi Platinum Stars on 24 February at Baobab. A Herald source was quoted as saying:
It’s almost done. If you recall well, Dynamos have previously tried to sound Billiat out but it has been all in vain.
But early this week, Billiat sent an emissary to the club and a contract for him has since been prepared.
Billiat will be in the country on Thursday (tomorrow) to conclude the deal. He will wear Jersey Number 12.
Dynamos will be Zimbabwe’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup this year after winning the Chibuku Super Cup last season.
