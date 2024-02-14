Musasa Project Family Counsellor Divorces, Again

I regret marrying Sibongile. I didn’t know that she was after my property.

We both came into this marriage with our own children and our own property.

We have no children together but Sibongile wanted to take all my property by sending me to prison.

She faked an assault and medical reports to get me arrested.

I slept in a police holding cell for two nights after she faked medical documents.

She was arrested for faking GBV, producing a fake medical report and stealing my valuables, including bank cards and trying to withdraw US$80 000.

She was arrested by Southerton police under CRB 2969/23 and 3044/23.

She connived with one of her brothers and took some of my property.

I question her integrity in counselling families when she fails to maintain her own marriage.