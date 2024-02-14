Musasa Project Family Counsellor Divorces, Again
A family Counsellor with Musasa Project, Sibongile Chidhakwa (55), is being accused by her estranged husband, Slyt Chidhakwa (65), of faking medical reports to ensure that he is imprisoned so that she could grab his property.
As reported by H-Metro, the two are both divorcees and are now living separately as their four-year marriage teeters on the brink of collapse.
Slyt told H-Metro that Sibongile used her connections to fake medical reports and get him arrested with the sole intention of gaining sole possession of his property. He said:
I regret marrying Sibongile. I didn’t know that she was after my property.
We both came into this marriage with our own children and our own property.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
We have no children together but Sibongile wanted to take all my property by sending me to prison.
She faked an assault and medical reports to get me arrested.
I slept in a police holding cell for two nights after she faked medical documents.
She was arrested for faking GBV, producing a fake medical report and stealing my valuables, including bank cards and trying to withdraw US$80 000.
She was arrested by Southerton police under CRB 2969/23 and 3044/23.
She connived with one of her brothers and took some of my property.
I question her integrity in counselling families when she fails to maintain her own marriage.
Sibongile, popularly known as Princess at Musasa Project, confirmed the differences between her and Slyt but declined to give more details. She said:
The issue is so sensitive that I need to sit down with you for details.
I also want one of my sons to be present since he is a lawyer.
I do not know where my husband is staying right now, maybe he disclosed his place to you.
Musasa Project is an organisation that focuses on promoting gender equality, and women’s rights, and combating gender-based violence.
It provides support services, advocacy, and empowerment programs for women and girls in Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News