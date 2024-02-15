Harare City Council Set To Regularise 17 000 Housing Units

It should be noted that the City of Harare is not regularising illegal invasions on council schools, clinic sites and recreational sites.

The city has a target to regularise a total 16 900 units by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

He said the City of Harare has developed a standard checklist to consider for regularisation.

Harare and its environs have experienced have experienced a proliferation of illegal settlements which are linked to ZANU PF land barons who allegedly grab open spaces, including wetlands, and sell them to desperate home seekers.

More: Pindula News

