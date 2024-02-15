Transmedia Engineers Leave Parastatal For UK Menial Jobs

He attributed the staff turnover to unattractive perks offered by the public entity which he blamed on sanctions imposed on the country by Western countries. Said Mushosho:

We are losing technical skills in droves; some of them are going to do care work, and engineers going to do care work. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash We had about 10 to 15 engineers at Transmedia; we are left with one. A lot of them are going to do menial work.

The permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana told the committee that government funding has either been inadequate or never gets disbursed by the ministry. He said:

We have the digitalisation project which was started in 2014 and was supposed to be finished a long time ago but because of funding challenges, we have not made much progress. Some of our infrastructure is made up of outdated equipment which poses a challenge to radio transmission and television reception and even in the production departments at ZBC. But we have year after year submitted a budget we believe was suitable for us to leapfrog the broadcasting sector. One of our challenges is the disbursement itself. The money may never come, particularly for capital expenditure.

Millions of Zimbabweans have left the country over the past two and a half decades following the near-collapse of the economy under the ZANU PF-led Government, with little prospect of recovery in the medium term.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment