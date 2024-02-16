South Africa: Zimbabwean Man Jailed For R30 Million Illegal Cigarette Possession, Immigration Violation

4 minutes ago Fri, 16 Feb 2024 12:19:01 GMT

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man named Moses Matembudze has been sentenced to four years in jail in South Africa for possessing illegal cigarettes worth R30 million. He was also found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act. Matembudze was arrested by the Hawks, a specialized police unit, in February of the previous year, the Chronicle reported.

The arrest and subsequent conviction were confirmed by Hawks spokesperson Lt Col Matimba Maluleke. Matembudze was caught with 48 master cases of Remington Gold cigarettes valued at R480,000. Further investigation led to the discovery of additional boxes of illicit cigarettes worth over R30 million on another nearby farm, resulting in the arrest of more suspects.

The smuggling of cigarettes into South Africa has increased since the country implemented a ban on cigarette sales in 2020 as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19. Smugglers often buy cigarettes from Zimbabwe and avoid paying taxes by selling them on the parallel market. According to Al Jazeera, one prominent figure involved in such activities is Simon Rudland, a Zimbabwean millionaire who owns a major tobacco company called Gold Leaf Tobacco which owns Remington Gold cigarettes. South African revenue officials have accused Rudland of evading taxes by selling his cigarettes on the black market.

Feedback