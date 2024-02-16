Zimbabwe Defence Forces Says It's Investigating Alleged Corruption By Senior Commanders

The matter flagged by the Newshawks and other media outlets relating to alleged corruption by three General Officers is under investigation, sub judice, and therefore still undergoing due legal process.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces however notes with great concern attempts by NewsHawks and other media outlets to peddle falsehoods about the Organization and individuals taking advantage of the alleged corruption matter currently under investigation.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The public will be apprised on any developments and outcomes in due course.

According to The NewsHawks, three army generals were removed from their positions and would be dismissed from the military by the end of March due to their involvement in a corruption housing scandal. Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, the Zimbabwe National Army commander, was reportedly cracking down on corruption and took action against the commanders involved. The three commanders were identified as Major-General Hlanganani Dube, Major-General Paul Chima, and Major-General John Mupande.

Tags

Leave a Comment