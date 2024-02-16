Zimbabwe Defence Forces Says It's Investigating Alleged Corruption By Senior Commanders
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has announced that it is investigating allegations of corruption involving three senior military commanders. This comes after an exclusive report by The NewsHawks over the weekend. In a press release seen by Pindula News, the ZDF expressed its commitment to the rule of law, discipline, presumption of innocence, and its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.
The ZDF stated that the matter is currently under investigation and undergoing due legal process, making it “sub judice.” They also expressed concern about media outlets, including The NewsHawks, “spreading falsehoods” about the organisation and individuals involved in the alleged corruption. The ZDF assured the public that any developments and outcomes related to the investigation would be communicated in due course. Read the statement:
PRESS RELEASE ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION BY THREE GENERAL OFFICERS
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to reaffirm and reassure the public of its commitment to the rule of law, discipline, presumption of innocence and zero tolerance to corruption of whatever form and whatever level.Feedback
The matter flagged by the Newshawks and other media outlets relating to alleged corruption by three General Officers is under investigation, sub judice, and therefore still undergoing due legal process.
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces however notes with great concern attempts by NewsHawks and other media outlets to peddle falsehoods about the Organization and individuals taking advantage of the alleged corruption matter currently under investigation.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The public will be apprised on any developments and outcomes in due course.
According to The NewsHawks, three army generals were removed from their positions and would be dismissed from the military by the end of March due to their involvement in a corruption housing scandal. Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, the Zimbabwe National Army commander, was reportedly cracking down on corruption and took action against the commanders involved. The three commanders were identified as Major-General Hlanganani Dube, Major-General Paul Chima, and Major-General John Mupande.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals