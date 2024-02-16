Zimbabwe Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects In Harare And Ngundu
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has made arrests in connection with a series of armed robberies that occurred in and around Harare between December 29, 2023, and February 6, 2024. A police report seen by Pindula News states that the suspects, identified as Patricia Mutedzi, Munyaradzi Jonga, and Munyaradzi Sandaka, allegedly targeted security guards and homeowners, stealing cash and valuables at gunpoint. Read the police report:
On 14th February 2024 detectives from CID Homicide received information which linked Patricia Mutedzi to the robbery cases after a Toyota Mark X vehicle, registration number AEQ 7631, which she was driving was captured on CCTV at one of the robbery scenes. The detectives acted on received information and arrested Patricia Mutedzi at Damview Lodge leading to the recovery of the vehicle which was being used as a getaway car.
The suspect implicated Munyaradzi Jonga and Munyaradzi Sandaka and another suspect only identified as Madzibaba Mandaza as her accomplices. The detectives tracked Munyaradzi Sandaka to his residence at Retreat Farm, Waterfalls where he resisted arrest resulting in him being shot on the right leg before being arrested. The arrest led to the recovery of a 0.38 Rossi Revolver with five live rounds, jewellery, two gold scales, diamond detector and three satchels with suspected minerals.Feedback
Munyaradzi Jonga led the detectives to Munyaradzi Sandaka’s place of residence in Glenview 8. On seeing the detectives, Munyaradzi Sandaka bolted out and was shot on the shin before his arrest.
The four suspects are believed to be responsible for six robbery cases, including the theft of ZAR8,000.00 and two cellphones from a house in Waterfalls and the theft of a safe containing US$13,000.00 from a house along Leonard Road, both in Harare.
In a separate incident in Ngundu, Masvingo, the police arrested Brain Jazi and Joseph Makuvise for conspiracy to commit robbery. The police intercepted the suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Runx vehicle, and ordered them to the ground. A police statement read:
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of Pardon Shoko (36) and the arrest of Brain Jazi (36) and Joseph Makuvise (43) in connection with a case of conspiracy to commit robbery which occurred on 14th February 2024 in Ngundu, Masvingo.
Police crack team in Masvingo acted on received information and tracked the three armed robbery suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Runx motor vehicle enroute to Chiredzi where they intended to commit a robbery.
On reaching the Ngundu-Tanganda Turn-off, the police crack team intercepted the three armed robbery suspects, who had parked their motor vehicle in a bush and started walking towards Ngundu Business Centre, before ordering them to lie on the ground. Pardon Shoko resisted arrest. He pointed a LLAMA Trade Mark Gabilondo Y Ciavitoria (ESPANA) pistol at the police officers. Resultantly, the suspect was shot on the shoulder and referred to a local clinic where he died on admission.
The arrest of Brain Jazi and Joseph Makuvise led to the recovery of a LLAMA Trade Mark Gabilondo Y Ciavitoria (ESPANA) pistol loaded with two rounds, 10 plastic cable ties, a hammer, a black and silver torch, four cell phones and an Econet sim card.
Investigations carried out linked the suspects to an armed robbery case which occurred at Robel Prowel Hardware in Masvingo CBD in January 2024 where the suspects attacked the victim before stealing US$38 455.00 and ZAR18 000.00. The suspects are also linked to another robbery case which occurred in January 2024 at a college in ZEXCOM Masvingo, where the suspects attacked a victim before stealing USD$23 000.00 from a safe.
Additionally, the police arrested Brain Madondo, Timothy Sharu, Thias Dafi, and Melody Savanhu at Mapondera Shopping Centre in Harare following a report of a brawl at a sports bar. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said:
In another case which occurred on 14th February 2024 the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Brain Madondo (21), Timothy Sharu (33), Thias Dafi (35) and Melody Savanhu (26) at Mapondera Shopping Centre, Eastview, Harare.
The suspects’ arrest follows a report which was made to the police in relation to some patrons who were involved in a brawl at a sports bar. The police attended the scene and pounced on the suspects’ Black Toyota Quantum motor vehicle, registration number AFO 0714, which was parked at the sports bar.
A search was conducted into the suspects’ motor vehicle leading to the recovery of a 9mm P29 pistol with an empty magazine, 2 X 7.65mm live rounds, a deformed bar, 1 X 6 pounds hammer, a screw driver, a knife, a Honor cell phone and one spent cartridge.
Nyathi emphasised the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s commitment to combating armed robbery and warned that any confrontations with their crack teams would be met with an appropriate response.
