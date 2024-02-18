Bulawayo Council Resolves That 80% Of Rates Must Be Paid In Foreign Currency

7 minutes ago Sun, 18 Feb 2024 07:16:06 GMT

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in Zimbabwe has passed a resolution stating that residents and businesses must pay 80 percent of their rates in foreign currency. The council argues that many service providers are demanding payment in foreign currency, leading them to implement this policy, The Sunday News reports. As a result, residents will only be required to pay 20 percent of their bills in the local currency.

The Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, confirmed the decision and stated that it was necessary to ensure effective service provision. He explained that if a resident is billed, for example, US$100, they must pay US$80 in foreign currency and the remaining US$20 in local currency at the day’s bank exchange rate. Mr Dube cited Statutory 142 of 2019, which allows for the use of multiple currencies, including the United States dollar, as legal tender. He said: