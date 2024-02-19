Bulawayo Town Clerk Confirms Discovery Of Human Remains In Killarney Suburb

6 minutes ago Mon, 19 Feb 2024 18:21:48 GMT

The Bulawayo City Council has confirmed the discovery of human remains at a housing development project currently underway in Killarney.

This comes after the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes on cemeteries and burial services revealed that the remains of 21 people were exhumed from Killarney suburb.

In a statement issued on Monday, 19 February 2024, Town Clerk Christopher Dube said that it appears there was a settlement in the area some centuries ago. He said:

