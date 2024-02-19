Bulawayo Town Clerk Confirms Discovery Of Human Remains In Killarney Suburb
The Bulawayo City Council has confirmed the discovery of human remains at a housing development project currently underway in Killarney.
This comes after the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes on cemeteries and burial services revealed that the remains of 21 people were exhumed from Killarney suburb.
In a statement issued on Monday, 19 February 2024, Town Clerk Christopher Dube said that it appears there was a settlement in the area some centuries ago. He said:
The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of the exhumation of human remains at a housing development project currently underway in Killarney.
It appears that there was a settlement in the area some centuries ago and human remains were encountered at various points of the development site.
The Department of National Museums and Monuments in the presence of the Zimbabwe Republic Police collected the remains which were buried at Luveve Cemetery.
The City of Bulawayo advises that the exhumation and reburial may continue to happen as the development work continues.
According to The Southern Eye, in 2011, pupils playing football at the grounds of St Paul Secondary School stumbled on human bones sticking out of the ground.
