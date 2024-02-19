Evicted Villagers Allege Inhumane Treatment By Police

Speaking to NewsDay, Elizabeth Ndlovu (91), from Nyandeni village, said they were detained at a police camp overnight and denied access to food and water. She said:

I am not feeling well, I am staying with my grandchildren who are taking care of me through proceeds from artisanal mining. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash We were bundled into a police truck to Gwanda Police Station last week, where I slept on an empty stomach. We appeared in court the following day, and we were remanded out of custody until February 23. We were called again for a meeting here at Nyandeni business centre by the police, we arrived at 8 AM and the police came in the afternoon. ZANU PF Nyandeni district chairperson Bongani Mlilo said they had occupied the land since 1998.

He said it was worrisome that he was being treated like a second-class citizen in his country of birth.

Mlilo accused the police of disrespect after the cops reportedly used food aid as a bait before arresting them. He said:

People came in numbers following the announcement that there was a food distribution exercise. We were, however, told that we were under arrest for being illegal settlers. We have been paying taxes since 1998 for our land that we are occupying since then until 2016. We were told to stop paying taxes with the hope that our stay was going to be regularised by the lands officer in Gwanda, but to our surprise, he resurfaced last week after having disappeared for several years. He came with the police to arrest us because we have been deemed to be squatters on our own land. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now being surrounded by the wrong people who are advising him wrong things. We are not happy with this eviction exercise. It is a way of destroying the party (ZANU PF)… We have written several letters petitioning the lands office to regularise our stay because we want peace, our parents are now old. We are the ones who are now taking care of them by utilising these pieces of land to be productive. We supply Gwanda town with vegetables and meat. Our children are at schools here, once we move out, all these schools will be closed.

Female victims who spoke to NewsDay narrated how those in the menstrual period suffered while in police cells. One of the victims said:

It was as if we were in hell. We did not have sanitary pads and one of the villagers received a message that her child had been raped after she was left alone at home. Another one who runs a poultry project nearly lost more than 500 chickens because there was no one taking care of them since she was in custody. There are some who have chronic diseases, but ended up defaulting treatment because they had left their daily dosages at home. We had several ECD [early childhood development] children who failed to go to school during the period as they were also detained. I had to seek the services of a lawyer to intervene in their situation.

The victims’ lawyer Mitchel Chigova of TJ Mabhikwa and Partners Law Firm said some of the arrested villagers were not homeowners while others had some paperwork. Said Chigova:

The matter is not yet before any specific magistrate. The State proceeded by way of summons as the State papers were not in order. Villagers were called to meetings in their various villages and on arrival, they were loaded onto police trucks and taken to the station. Some of those arrested were not homeowners, while others have some paperwork (albeit insufficient). Villagers were summoned back to court on February 23, 26 to 29. Due to the large number of accused persons, there was a need to reduce the number coming to court on any day. For instance, those arrested from Nyandeni were 180. Managing such a large number at once is challenging.

The lawyer said the affected villagers were from Insindi and Sherborne Farm in West Nicholson.

In Masvingo Province, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) intervened and stopped the eviction of villagers last week.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment