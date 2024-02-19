Manica Diamonds Offer Khama Billiat US$20 000 | Report

6 minutes ago Mon, 19 Feb 2024 06:27:18 GMT

Manica Diamonds have reportedly offered Khama Billiat $20 000 in signing-on fees plus a monthly salary in the range of $4 000 to lure the former Warriors star who has been clubless since last year following his acrimonious departure from Kaizer Chiefs.

Reports last week claimed Dynamos were leading in the race to sign the 33-year-old CAF Champions League winner, but it appears DeMbare have been gazumped by Manica Diamonds.

The Standard reported sources as saying Manica Diamonds have offered Billiat a “deal that is difficult to resist” which is believed to be almots three times what Dynamos allegedly offered. Said a source:

