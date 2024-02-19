Manica Diamonds Offer Khama Billiat US$20 000 | Report
Manica Diamonds have reportedly offered Khama Billiat $20 000 in signing-on fees plus a monthly salary in the range of $4 000 to lure the former Warriors star who has been clubless since last year following his acrimonious departure from Kaizer Chiefs.
Reports last week claimed Dynamos were leading in the race to sign the 33-year-old CAF Champions League winner, but it appears DeMbare have been gazumped by Manica Diamonds.
The Standard reported sources as saying Manica Diamonds have offered Billiat a “deal that is difficult to resist” which is believed to be almots three times what Dynamos allegedly offered. Said a source:
It’s true negotiations have been going on, but Manica Diamonds have come up with an offer that is difficult for him to resist. They are prepared to fork out US$20 000 in signing-on fees per season.
There are at least three teams that have enquired about him, but as it stands, it’s Manica Diamonds that are favourite to land him.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Negotiations are now at an advanced stage, and as soon as the finer details are agreed upon, Khama will fly in.
When contacted for a comment by The Standard, Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera couldn’t deny or confirm reports linking Billiat with the club. He said:
I can’t confirm that… there are a lot of reports just flying all over the place. I can’t say if they are true or not.
Maybe because we have become a really big brand on the local scene, people are beginning to link us with the big boys.
As I said, I can’t confirm or deny if he is coming or not. But if an opportunity to work with him arises, I would love that.
Which coach would refuse to work with such a player? It’s a dream of every coach to work with such a big brand.
Billiat was reportedly the highest earner in the DStv premiership, taking home over R850 000 a month during his five-year stay at Kaizer Chiefs.
More: Pindula News