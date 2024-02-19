More Than 25 People Convicted Of Drug And Substance Abuse
Statement by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on the arrest and conviction of suspects for drug and substance abuse:
ARREST AND CONVICTION OF SUSPECTS FOR DRUG AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE IN THE COUNTRY
Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s statement released on 12th December 2023, 19th December 2023 and 22nd January 2024 which named and shamed drug lords and suppliers. Police names and shames the listed 28 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts:-Feedback
- Taurai Chitsungo, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.
- Innocent Zanorehamba, for possession of Crystal Meth and Congo Dust. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
- Melody Chikaronga, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 26 months imprisonment.
- Keepmore Sajeni, for unlawful smoking of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
- Ultimo Madziwa, for possession of 439 grammes of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
- Tendai Chikoore, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 fine.
- Kudakwashe Mangenge, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
- Tafadzwa Muchemwa, for possession of Cocaine. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
- Cathbert Jongwe, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was sentenced and convicted to 12 months imprisonment.
- Patience Rambi, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 or eight months imprisonment.
- David Kabvara, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment or 560 hours of community service.
- Zakaria Mariano, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.
- Anyway Ngona, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$350.00 fine or 12 months imprisonment.
- Febbie Machangara, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.
- Naison Kabvara, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 fine or eight months imprisonment.
- Leeroy Solomon, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.
- Lindiwe Marume, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.
- Reason Ncube, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.
- Pierry Ndlovu, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.
- Kwanda Ngwenya, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.
- Tatenda Sibanda, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.
- Phiwokwakhe Ncube, for possession of Masca. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100.00.
- Tafadzwa Kanemeya, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
- Terrence Nyandoro, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.
- Barbra Goto, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was sentenced and convicted to pay fine US$200.
- Emmanuel Majoni, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100.00 fine.
- Justice Gutsire, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service.
- Wilson Nyamuka, for unlawful cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, it will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.
The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.
