Zemura Makes Serie A History
Jordan Zemura has made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean footballer to score a goal in Serie A (Italy’s top-flight football league).
The Udinese defender’s rasping shot flew into the top corner in the 14th minute in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari on Saturday.
Zemura is already the first Zimbabwean to play in Serie A following his move from English Premier League side, Bournemouth in 2023.
Zemura was born in England. He is the firstborn of Sharon and Seymour, who emigrated to the UK from Zimbabwe shortly before he was born in 1999.
The 24-year-old joined the Udinese on a free transfer from Bournemouth and signed a long-term deal effective 01 July 2023 to 30 June 2027.
He played two matches for Zimbabwe at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals held in Cameroon and featured in the 1-2 loss to Malawi and 2-1 victory over Guinea.
More: Pindula News