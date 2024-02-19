Zemura Makes Serie A History

6 minutes ago Mon, 19 Feb 2024 09:08:46 GMT

Jordan Zemura has made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean footballer to score a goal in Serie A (Italy’s top-flight football league).

The Udinese defender’s rasping shot flew into the top corner in the 14th minute in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari on Saturday.

Zemura is already the first Zimbabwean to play in Serie A following his move from English Premier League side, Bournemouth in 2023.

