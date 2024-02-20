Female Journalist, Rutendo Maraire, Files Police Report After Threats By Chivayo

Leaked WhatsApp conversations revealed offensive messages sent to Maraire, with Chivayo telling her she was “a very stupid person” and her underwear was torn. Wrote Chivayo:

I’m not as poor as you. I will make your life miserable, I swear. This will be a no-holds-barred legal battle. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Maraire then reported the incident last year on 23 November at the Harare Central Police Station under IR 111755.

Her case was later referred to the police general headquarters under CID CCD NR 0DR 162/11/23.

The investigating officer, Detective Denford Muchandibaya, reportedly continues to make excuses for the slow progress of the matter.

Maraire said the verbal abuse from Chivayo has pushed her to contemplate quitting journalism. She said:

The experience has taken a toll on my enthusiasm and positivity for reporting to the extent that I am contemplating a shift to another field. What intensifies my apprehension is that I never authored any story as Mr. Chivhayo claims, and his inclination to resort to sexual harassment and threats is utterly inappropriate and unjust.

Chivayo told ZimLive that he would make Maraire’s life miserable through litigation. He said:

Yes, I will make her life miserable with legal battles and will attach her panties and her bras to her house. She is very stupid; she wrote an article stating that I am Kuda Tagwirei’s ally, and is importing vehicles duty-free. Then I called her and said why didn’t you go to ZIMRA and check, the number plates of vehicles can easily be seen on social media. Go to ZIMRA and ask them to check for you before you write an article that I’m bringing in vehicles duty-free. Then you ask ‘What is your association with Kuda Tagwirei’. Why are you dragging him and saying I am using his power and we are a Mnangagwa ally, how am I (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s ally, how am I Kuda Tagwirei’s ally? It was a story that was unfounded. Then I said will make your life miserable with court battles. I told my lawyers they were about to file an application then she dropped the matter and removed the article from the website, and saw the article was no longer there and that was that.

Maraire’s employer, Sources Media, issued a statement exonerating her for writing the article that Chivayo accused her of writing.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Maraire had filed charges against Chivayo and that investigations were still ongoing.

He said the police were waiting for information from relevant government institutions such as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and telecommunications service providers.

