Grain Millers Urge Mthuli Ncube To Reverse 15% Tax On Rice

An imposition of VAT will increase the costs of 2kg rice from US$2.00 to US$2.30 or US$2.40.

Due to change complications, some retailers may end up pricing the same at US$3.00. This will weigh down heavily on consumer spending.

Rice in South Africa is VAT free and will land in Zimbabwe cheaper than locally-processed rice.

The local market will soon be dominated by prepacked rice imports putting in danger 2,800 local workers in the rice sector and also the massive infrastructure will be made redundant.

Consequently, government will not earn the intended revenue. We anticipate that VAT collection to be low, and the fiscus will lose employment related tax revenues due to the job losses.