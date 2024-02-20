Radio Zimbabwe DJ Edias Sibanda Arrested Over Shooting, Kidnapping Incidents

According to ZimLive, Sibanda is alleged to be part of a gang of five men who shot and deflated the front tyres of a vehicle before abducting its three occupants in a bid to recover money lost when they bought fake diamonds.

Two of the suspects, Vongai Matonga, 32, of Gwabalanda in Bulawayo and Tafadzwa Utete, 37, of Glenview in Harare appeared at the Mutare Magistrates Court on Monday charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Two other suspects, Tatenda William and Brian Muzozo were reported to be still at large, while police have confirmed the arrest of Sibanda.

It is alleged that Romeo Charles Tembo of Chikanga in Mutare, Morgan Zengeni of Gimboki South in Mutare and Luckmore Chikove, also of Chikanga, were driving in a silver Toyota Fortuner from Chikanga into central Mutare at around 9 AM on Sunday when Matonga phoned Zengeni and asked for a meeting. Court papers say:

Matonga and Zengeni wanted to resolve a previous diamond deal where Zengeni was being accused by Matonga of having sold fake diamonds to him in 2020.

The men allegedly agreed to meet at a Zuva Petroleum service station on Mutare-Harare Road.

When they arrived at the location, a Toyota Sienta allegedly aggressively blocked the Fortuner and five men, including Sibanda, charged out armed with a gun.

The suspect holding the gun allegedly fired two shots in the air and then aimed at the front tyres of the Fortuner.

It is further alleged that the suspects dragged Chikove, Tembo and Zengeni from their vehicle and bundled them in the Toyota Sienta.

They assaulted them while demanding cash. The men accused Zengeni of selling Matonga fake diamonds. William, the court heard, was the owner of the money.

Chikove, Tembo and Zengeni were allegedly searched and the suspects took US$120 from Tembo and also seized his mobile phone.

As the interrogation and beatings continued, Chikove escaped leaving Tembo and Zengeni who were handcuffed and driven to Harare.

Once in Harare, the five suspects allegedly forced Zengeni to call his friends and ask for money.

At around 3 PM on the same day, officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), acting on a report filed by Chikove, learned about the ransom demand and a trap was set.

The suspects were lured to the Kuwadzana Roundabout on the Harare-Bulawayo highway where they were expecting to receive ransom money.

Matonga and Utete were arrested but Sibanda, Muzozo and William fled from the scene.

Police also freed Tembo and Zengeni who were still in handcuffs.

More: Pindula News

