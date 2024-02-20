Rural Teachers Slam Police For Setting Dogs On Learners

Reacting to the incident, ARTUZ criticised the police as well as school authorities for the way they handled the demonstration. It said:

The authorities went even further by hiring the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who deployed police dogs to attack innocent souls.



This is nothing short of a crime scene and a grave violation of human rights. The authorities' response to this demonstration was inhumane and unacceptable.

ARTUZ demanded a thourough investigation into the incident and to ensure those responsible for the mayhem are held accountable. It said:

We strongly condemn the reprehensible actions of the authorities at St Faiths Mission School and the State, who unleashed dogs on peacefully demonstrating school children for their right to education. This incident is a clear reflection of bad economic management and highlights the need for the government to take immediate action to address the deteriorating state of the economy. We call on the government to investigate this incident thoroughly, hold those responsible accountable, and take immediate steps to address the economic mismanagement that has led to such dire circumstances. It is the government’s duty to protect its citizens and ensure their well-being, and failure to do so demonstrates a dereliction of responsibility.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education issued a statement saying normalcy had returned to the school.

Tension had been building up at the school for weeks and last week an Anglican priest allegedly assaulted a man with a disability who was seeking an audience with the school administration.

