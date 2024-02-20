Three NRZ Crew Members Killed In Train Crash Named

4 minutes ago Tue, 20 Feb 2024 13:05:22 GMT

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has released the names of three crew members who were killed in a train accident on Monday night.

The train, which was travelling to Beira port in Mozambique, “‘suffered a brake failure leading to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve, thereby falling into the gorge”, trapping the three men.

Speaking to State media, NRZ spokesperson Andrew Kunambura identified the trio as Engineman Tasunungurwa Mapuranga, Pride Femerepi a security escort, and Enock Tawabarira.

