Three NRZ Crew Members Killed In Train Crash Named
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has released the names of three crew members who were killed in a train accident on Monday night.
The train, which was travelling to Beira port in Mozambique, “‘suffered a brake failure leading to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve, thereby falling into the gorge”, trapping the three men.
Speaking to State media, NRZ spokesperson Andrew Kunambura identified the trio as Engineman Tasunungurwa Mapuranga, Pride Femerepi a security escort, and Enock Tawabarira.
The accident occurred between Mutare and Machipanda at around 9 PM.
The train was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine (9) export chrome concentrates and five (5) granite blocks. The NRZ said:
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The NRZ board, management and staff would like to express sincere condolences to the families of the hardworking, dedicated crew members who shall always be remembered by the Railways family.
Our thoughts are with their families and we pray for God to comfort and strengthen them in these very difficult times.
More: Pindula News