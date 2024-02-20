ZIMSEC Opens Registration For June And November 2024 Examinations

5 minutes ago Tue, 20 Feb 2024 06:15:10 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the opening of registrations for the June and November 2024 Examinations. ZIMSEC has advised guardians and candidates to visit their school or centre for registration.

The registration fees are pegged in United States dollars but candidates are allowed to pay the fees in the currency of their choice (Rand, USD, ZWL).

In a statement, ZIMSEC said those paying in ZWL will have to use the USD interchange rate of March for June registration. ZIMSEC said:

Feedback