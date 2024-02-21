Bulawayo Water Crisis Worsens

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the repairs and maintenance works at Ncema have taken longer than planned.

The city will continue to experience reduced raw water pumping, which in turn will cause a reduction in treated water production during the scheduled time.

To protect the reservoirs from collapsing due to a reduction in raw water deliveries and treatment, the City of Bulawayo will irregularly open water supplies to prevent communities from stretching too long without water.

The Bulawayo City Council introduced the 120-hour water-rationing schedule in December last year due to low levels of water in the city’s supply dams.

Before the introduction of the 120-hour water-shedding regime, the city was on a 72-hour water-rationing programme.

