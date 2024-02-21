Chef Stripped Naked, Thrown Out Of Moving Vehicle By Robbers

7 minutes ago Wed, 21 Feb 2024 10:59:20 GMT

Police in Harare have urged employers to consider organising transport for their night duty workers after a chef from a local leading hotel who was on his way to work was stripped naked and thrown out of a moving vehicle driven by robbers on Sunday night.

According to H-Metro, Joel Kufakunesu (42), of Westlea, boarded a mushikashika Honda Fit at the Warren Park roundabout intending to go to work at around 9 PM.

The car drove for about 200 metres and stopped to pick up another passenger who later turned out to be an accomplice.

