Chef Stripped Naked, Thrown Out Of Moving Vehicle By Robbers
Police in Harare have urged employers to consider organising transport for their night duty workers after a chef from a local leading hotel who was on his way to work was stripped naked and thrown out of a moving vehicle driven by robbers on Sunday night.
According to H-Metro, Joel Kufakunesu (42), of Westlea, boarded a mushikashika Honda Fit at the Warren Park roundabout intending to go to work at around 9 PM.
The car drove for about 200 metres and stopped to pick up another passenger who later turned out to be an accomplice.
When they got to Belvedere, the driver again stopped and picked up his second accomplice, who sat next to Joel.
It is alleged that the driver then turned left into Golden Quarry Road.
One of the robbers pulled out a knife and ordered Joel to surrender all his valuables, which included a Samsung A37 cellphone and US$20.
Joel surrendered his belongings and the robbers proceeded to strip him naked before pushing him out of the moving vehicle resulting in him sustaining some injuries.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and implored people to avoid boarding private vehicles.
More: Pindula News