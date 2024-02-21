Khama Billiat Arrives In Zimbabwe
Former Warriors forward Khama Billiat arrived in the country on Tuesday evening ahead of his next move with a local Premier Soccer League side yet to be established.
Reports suggest several local topflight league sides among them Dynamos, Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars are after the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger’s signature.
In an unexpected turn of events, Yadah Stars FC have now been touted as Billiat’s destination after club officials were spotted at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport welcoming Billiat.
NewZimbabwe.com reported that Yadah Stars owner, Walter Magaya, was reportedly at the airport with business partner ZANU PF MP Scott Sakupwanya of Better Brands which sponsors the club.
Billiat has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs in June last year.
The 33-year-old forward has failed to secure a club in the DStv Premiership despite spending seven months club-hunting.
