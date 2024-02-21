Khama Billiat Arrives In Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago Wed, 21 Feb 2024 07:52:00 GMT

Former Warriors forward Khama Billiat arrived in the country on Tuesday evening ahead of his next move with a local Premier Soccer League side yet to be established.

Reports suggest several local topflight league sides among them Dynamos, Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars are after the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger’s signature.

In an unexpected turn of events, Yadah Stars FC have now been touted as Billiat’s destination after club officials were spotted at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport welcoming Billiat.

