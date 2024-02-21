"Yadah Stars Won't Loan Out Khama Billiat To Dynamos"
Khama Billiat will not be loaned to Dynamos if he is signed by Yadah Stars FC, reported Soccer24.
The 33-year-old former Warriors talisman arrived in Zimbabwe last night to complete his return to the local premiership.
Billiat was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Yadah officials, led by club Chief Executive Officer Admire Mango.
This has fuelled speculation that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star is headed to the Miracle Boys.
Soccer24 reported a well-placed source at Yadah as saying Billiat will sign a one-year deal with the Miracle Boys, and will not be loaned to Dynamos, contrary to some reports. Said the source:
There is nothing like that. You know people and their love for Dynamos, they tend to speculate and say things that are not true.
We paid a lot of money to convince him to come, so how will loaning him to Dynamos benefit Yadah?
He will sign a short-term contract, one year, so how will loaning him to Dynamos benefit us in any way?
I don’t know where people are getting it all wrong. Players with long-term contracts like Tanaka Shandirwa are the ones we loan out, not in this case where we paid a lot of money for the player and gave him a short-term contract.
There is no way we can just part away with money and loan Khama to Dynamos, what benefit do we derive as a club, from doing that? We don’t have that kind of arrangement.
Billiat won three Premiership titles, several local cup competitions, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup as a Mamelodi Sundowns player between 2013 and 2018.
He has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs in June last year.
The 33-year-old forward failed to secure a club in the DStv Premiership despite spending seven months club-hunting.
More: Pindula News