"Yadah Stars Won't Loan Out Khama Billiat To Dynamos"

This has fuelled speculation that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star is headed to the Miracle Boys.

Soccer24 reported a well-placed source at Yadah as saying Billiat will sign a one-year deal with the Miracle Boys, and will not be loaned to Dynamos, contrary to some reports. Said the source:

There is nothing like that. You know people and their love for Dynamos, they tend to speculate and say things that are not true. We paid a lot of money to convince him to come, so how will loaning him to Dynamos benefit Yadah? He will sign a short-term contract, one year, so how will loaning him to Dynamos benefit us in any way? I don’t know where people are getting it all wrong. Players with long-term contracts like Tanaka Shandirwa are the ones we loan out, not in this case where we paid a lot of money for the player and gave him a short-term contract. There is no way we can just part away with money and loan Khama to Dynamos, what benefit do we derive as a club, from doing that? We don’t have that kind of arrangement.

Billiat won three Premiership titles, several local cup competitions, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup as a Mamelodi Sundowns player between 2013 and 2018.

He has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs in June last year.

The 33-year-old forward failed to secure a club in the DStv Premiership despite spending seven months club-hunting.

More: Pindula News

