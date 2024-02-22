PSL Chairperson Approves Rufaro Stadium Renovations

However, Rufaro Stadium will only host topflight matches if it is approved by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB).

The stadium last hosted top-flight matches in 2019 due to years of neglect, a development that exacerbated the stadium crisis in the country.

The City of Harare embarked on renovations which have not satisfied the Confederations of African Football (CAF) as it remains banned from hosting international matches.

If all goes well, Harare will have three stadiums to host PSL matches during the 2024 season. Said Jere:

We can see that there are world standards and things that are happening there. The turf, you can see is world-class. I can imagine if this grass is cut and is ready for the matches it will be eye-catching.

Last year, the PSL was forced to suspend matches for more than a month after the turf at the National Sports Stadium, which was home to almost half the topflight teams, had alarmingly deteriorated.

More: Pindula News

