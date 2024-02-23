AU Approves Ban on Slaughtering Donkeys For Their Hides

Ejiao is believed by some to have anti-ageing and health benefits, although this is unproven.

The Donkey Sanctuary, a charity, welcomed the Africa-wide ban on the slaughter of donkeys for their hides, saying:

This historic decision taken by the African Union recognizes, at the highest level of decision making the vital importance of donkeys across Africa.

The charity said donkeys were facing “a very real existential threat”, noting that 5.9 million donkeys are killed annually for the remedy.

Marianne Steele, chief executive of The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “Donkeys are sensitive and intelligent creatures who deserve protection for their sakes and for the countless communities who rely on them.”

In Africa, people in the poorest, rural communities use them for transport and to carry water, food and other goods.

According to a recent African study, possessing a donkey can make the difference between destitution and a modest livelihood.

