Dynamos Criticise Khama Billiat's Management Team

However, former Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare, who is reported to be in Billiat’s camp, brokered a deal with Yadah after the Miracle Boys paid Billiat’s air ticket and offered more than US$50 000 per annum in salaries, in addition to US$20 000 signing on fees.

Billiat will also get a high-end vehicle and a fully furnished flat in one of Harare’s affluent suburbs as part of the deal.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Chawonza believes Billiat’s handlers are contributing to Billiat’s “bad” career choices. He said:

People who are around him (Billiat) are ill-advising him. I think the blame goes to his managers, starting with the decision not to renew his stay at Kaizer Chiefs. He wasn’t supposed to leave Kaizer Chiefs in the first place. We tabled a similar offer as Yadah, but they were swift and gave him cash on Tuesday when he arrived. We had promised him US$10 000 this week on Thursday and the other US$10 000 next week. But Yadah gave him US$15 000 on the spot. With us, his salary was supposed to be US$3 000 I think he listens too much to the people who are around him, yet they are ill-advising him. As a player, he has made some decisions that I did not expect of him. But it all boils down to his management because they are not leading him well. He was the one who initiated talks with us during George Chigova’s funeral. Then we initiated talks with our coach. Everything was on course until Tuesday.

Dynamos were expecting Billit in the country on Thursday but were surprised when the CAF Champions League winner touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday night.

He was welcomed by Yadah officials led by the club’s chief executive officer Admire Mango and chairman Everson Chatambudza.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment