ZINWA Owed $256 Billion In Unpaid Bills

6 minutes ago Fri, 23 Feb 2024 10:23:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) says it is owed more than $256 billion in unpaid water bills, with Government ministries and departments the biggest debtors.

This has adversely affected ZINWA’s ability to provide sustainable service as it needs the money to pay for electricity, fuel, water treatment chemicals and spares, among other requirements.

In a statement, ZINWA Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager, Marjorie Munyonga revealed that as of 31 January 2024, ZINWA was owed a total of $256 012 566 418.28 in unpaid bills. It said:

