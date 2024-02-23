ZINWA Owed $256 Billion In Unpaid Bills
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) says it is owed more than $256 billion in unpaid water bills, with Government ministries and departments the biggest debtors.
This has adversely affected ZINWA’s ability to provide sustainable service as it needs the money to pay for electricity, fuel, water treatment chemicals and spares, among other requirements.
In a statement, ZINWA Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager, Marjorie Munyonga revealed that as of 31 January 2024, ZINWA was owed a total of $256 012 566 418.28 in unpaid bills. It said:
Of this amount, domestic clients owe a total of $29 836 260 276 while Government ministries and departments account for the biggest chunk of the debtors’ book at $132 481 369 619.
Irrigating farmers are the authority’s second largest debtor, owing $53 765 173 087 followed by local authorities whose debt stands at $16 152 616 447.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Mines owe a total of $7 988 101 782.14 while parastatals account for $ 6 215 575 906.75.
ZINWA said it has instituted several measures to recover the outstanding amounts through engaging defaulting clients, taking legal action against some clients and as a last resort, disconnecting those in arrears.
Munyonga urged clients who may have difficulties settling their water bills to approach their nearest offices and present acceptable payment plans.
She also said given the current drought situation, ZINWA will not be disconnecting irrigating farmers but is working with farmer representative organisations to ensure that the farmers utilise stop-order arrangements that allow ZINWA to recover its revenue when farmers sell their produce.
More: Pindula News