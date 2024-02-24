Billiat's Arrival A Huge Boost For Premier Soccer League - Jere
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) will never be the same again following the arrival of CAF Champions League winner Khama Billiat.
This was said by PSL chairman Farai Jere as he was speaking on the sidelines of the Delta Beverages sponsorship unveiling in Harare on Thursday.
Jere said Billiat’s stature has the potential to revive interest in the local Premiership. He said (via The Herald):
Having players of such stature, those players who have played at the highest level. I remember he was once voted the second-best player in the continent (after former teammate Dennis Onyango) when he helped South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns to the CAF Champions League glory in 2016.
And his choosing to come to play in Zimbabwe is an endorsement of our league. That will also force other teams to raise their performance bars.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The league is no longer the same after the arrival of Billiat; he is one of the best players in Africa, and his arrival has given our critics something to think about.
It shows we are going somewhere because Billiat is a top player, and I’m confident that more top players are on their way to our league.
It’s undeniable that most football followers across Africa are going to be keeping an eye on our league this season.
Billiat joined Yadah this week on a one-year contract ahead of the 2024 season. The Miracle Boys offered the former Warriors star better terms than Dynamos, Manica Diamonds, CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum, and FC Platinum.
He becomes the PSL’s highest-paid player on a reported monthly salary of about US$5 000.
More: Pindula News