Dynamos Vice Chairman Sacked After Khama Billiat Comments

Dynamos Football Club would like to inform the football fraternity on the disengagement of Mr Vincent Chawonza as Vice Chairman of the club. The disengagement which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the need for members of the Executive Committee to uphold good workmanship and respect club protocol in the discharge of their duties.



The club would like to thank Mr Chawonza for the services he rendered to the club during his tenure.

Chawonza’s sacking came after he accused Billiat’s management team of ill-advising him to make poor choices detrimental to his career. He said:

People who are around him (Billiat) are ill-advising him. I think the blame goes to his managers, starting with the decision not to renew his stay at Kaizer Chiefs. He wasn’t supposed to leave Kaizer Chiefs in the first place. We tabled a similar offer as Yadah, but they were swift and gave him cash on Tuesday when he arrived… I think he listens too much to the people who are around him, yet they are ill-advising him. As a player, he has made some decisions that I did not expect of him. But it all boils down to his management because they are not leading him well. He was the one who initiated talks with us during George Chigova’s funeral.

Dynamos were expecting Billiat in the country on Thursday but were surprised when the CAF Champions League winner touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday night.

He was welcomed by Yadah officials led by the club’s chief executive officer Admire Mango and chairman Everson Chatambudza.

