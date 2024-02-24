We Won't Pay For Substandard Work By Contractors - ZINARA
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) says it will not pay contractors that fail to meet the required standards and specifications.
Speaking with the Zimbabwe Independent, ZINARA chief executive officer Nkosinathi Ncube said all work done by contractors will be checked thoroughly. The contractor will not be paid if it fails to meet the required standards. Said Ncube:
After a road authority has submitted its interim payment certificate (IPC), it invites a ZINARA engineer to undertake thorough quality checks and confirm that the work was done according to the specifications laid out in the scope of works.Feedback
If the work does not meet the required standards and specifications, ZINARA does not pay.
This model of monitoring and evaluation of projects will go a long way in improving the quality of road works being undertaken.
Over the past year, we have increased our technical capacity through the engagement of provincial engineers who play a critical monitoring evaluation and support role for road authorities throughout the country.
They are equipped and qualified to inspect and certify road works undertaken by road authorities before drawdowns of disbursements are done.
The move follows a public outcry against some private companies contracted by the government to rehabilitate national roads which developed potholes within a few months of rehabilitation.
