We Won't Pay For Substandard Work By Contractors - ZINARA

If the work does not meet the required standards and specifications, ZINARA does not pay.

This model of monitoring and evaluation of projects will go a long way in improving the quality of road works being undertaken.

Over the past year, we have increased our technical capacity through the engagement of provincial engineers who play a critical monitoring evaluation and support role for road authorities throughout the country.

They are equipped and qualified to inspect and certify road works undertaken by road authorities before drawdowns of disbursements are done.

The move follows a public outcry against some private companies contracted by the government to rehabilitate national roads which developed potholes within a few months of rehabilitation.

More: Pindula News

