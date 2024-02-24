Zimbabwe Takes Delivery Of Wheat & Fertiliser Donation From Russia
Zimbabwe has taken delivery of part of Russia’s 25 000 metric tonne wheat donation and an additional 10 tonnes of fertiliser, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
The donation is part of Russia’s 200 000 metric tonne aid to six African countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Eritrea and Central African Republic (CAR) which was announced at last year’s Russia-Africa Summit.
The Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Vangelis Haritatos said President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be officially handing over the donation to his ministry and GMB once all of it has been delivered.
Haritatos was speaking at Grain Marketing Board’s (GMB) Aspindale Depot in Harare on Friday. He said:
Everything is in order, we are very happy with what we are seeing today, and everything seems like it is going very well.
We are very grateful to the Russian Federation for donating such a substantial amount of wheat stock.
The donation was 25 000 metric tonnes of wheat so we are almost there but we are expecting a few more trucks to come in from Beira and once we receive the wheat we are expecting President Mnangagwa to do the official handover.
The consignment started arriving a few weeks ago and we are only left with a few hundred tonnes for this consignment to reach 25 000.
The next consignment is the MRP and the NPK, so we are almost at the end of receiving both consignments of this donation.
Zimbabwe has had two record-breaking seasons in the production of winter wheat and produced more than what the nation consumes.
However, the wheat produced locally cannot be used by confectioneries without being blended with imports from countries such as Russia.
