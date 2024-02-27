Baby Dumping Cases Fall

ZPCS national public relations officer Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi said:

However, we cannot rule out the fact that such cases can be recorded with other authorities like the police, social welfare, and children's homes, among others, or the culprits were never caught, hence there were no imprisonments.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

We still have some cases, although they are now isolated. However, in some instances, the culprits are caught and taken to court, while on other occasions, they are never identified or are still at large.

According to the police public relations desk, a total of 13 cases were reported across the country in 2022, before dropping to 8 in 2023.

Harare provincial social welfare officer Susan Ngani said the decline in cases of baby dumping has led to a rise in the number of minors being surrendered for adoption. She said:

Most young mothers are now conscious of the laws and potential dangers associated with baby dumping. As a result, many now opt to place their children for adoption. Unfortunately, we are not able to share the statistics, but we are happy that young mothers now value the sanctity of life. There has been an increase in the number of babies being given up for adoption, which, in turn, means increased numbers in children’s homes.

Ngani revealed that most of the children who are given up for adoption were conceived as a result of rape or incest, while others are from unstable backgrounds.

