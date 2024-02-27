Moreblessing Ali To Be Buried On 02 March In Chitungwiza – Sikhala

5 minutes ago Tue, 27 Feb 2024 14:14:50 GMT

The late Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali will be buried on Saturday, 02 March, almost two years after her gruesome murder in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

Ali’s burial was delayed following the arrest and prolonged pre-trial detention of family lawyer Job Sikhala whom the family insisted should be present.

Sikhala, who was released last month after spending 595 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for allegedly inciting the public to avenge Ali’s murder, said the late activist will be buried at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza on Saturday. Sikhala posted on X:

