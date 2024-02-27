Moreblessing Ali To Be Buried On 02 March In Chitungwiza – Sikhala
The late Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali will be buried on Saturday, 02 March, almost two years after her gruesome murder in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.
Ali’s burial was delayed following the arrest and prolonged pre-trial detention of family lawyer Job Sikhala whom the family insisted should be present.
Sikhala, who was released last month after spending 595 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for allegedly inciting the public to avenge Ali’s murder, said the late activist will be buried at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza on Saturday. Sikhala posted on X:
I announce the burial of our heroine Moreblessing Ali on Saturday the 2nd of March 2024 at Zororo Cemetery at 12:30 PM.
All friends, relatives and colleagues are invited to this memorable event. We are bringing closure to this sad chapter in our country.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Ali’s remains had been in a mortuary since her dismembered body was discovered in June 2022 in a disused well at the home of Laina Mukandi, the mother to Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, who was convicted of her murder.
Pius is now serving a 30-year jail term after he was found guilty of Ali’s murder by High Court Judge Justice Esther Muremba in December 2023.
More: Pindula News