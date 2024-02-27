Pedzai Sakupwanya Scoffs At Insanity Rumours
Mabvuku Member of Parliament, Pedzai Sakupwanya (ZANU PF) has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that he has lost his mind.
Speaking to H-Metro, Sakupwanya said those spreading the rumours are probably taking illicit drugs.
He admonished rumour-mongers to find better things to do with their time instead of spreading falsehoods. Said Sakupwanya:
I heard rumours that I am losing my mind. Ndekupi kwamakawona munhu anopenga achitamba slug?
It is those people who have nothing to do and are abusing drugs who have the time to spread rumours like this.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Zvagara kuti manyepo anokurumidza kufamba. People should find jobs and let me live my life in peace, as you can see I am very much normal, and nothing is wrong with me.
I will take this opportunity to make sure that the Mabvuku community will be a better place for the youths.
Sakupwanya, whose company Better Brands sponsors Yadah Stars Football Club, was spotted at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where he was among the people who welcomed the club’s marquee signing Khama Billiat last Tuesday.
More: Pindula News