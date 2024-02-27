Pedzai Sakupwanya Scoffs At Insanity Rumours

7 minutes ago Tue, 27 Feb 2024 12:40:25 GMT

Mabvuku Member of Parliament, Pedzai Sakupwanya (ZANU PF) has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that he has lost his mind.

Speaking to H-Metro, Sakupwanya said those spreading the rumours are probably taking illicit drugs.

He admonished rumour-mongers to find better things to do with their time instead of spreading falsehoods. Said Sakupwanya:

Feedback