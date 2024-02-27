Two More People Die From Burns Sustained In Karoi Fuel Explosion

9 minutes ago Tue, 27 Feb 2024 06:57:11 GMT

Two Karoi fuel dealers who were seriously injured following a fuel explosion in a house on Saturday, have died at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.

The deceased have been identified as Cliff Mwanza (30) and Sibangeni Macheza. Their colleague Tafadzwa Zanga (30) died on Sunday.

The three men were trapped in a house that was engulfed in fire from the explosion in the Chikangwe high-density suburb.

Feedback