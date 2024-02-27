Two More People Die From Burns Sustained In Karoi Fuel Explosion
Two Karoi fuel dealers who were seriously injured following a fuel explosion in a house on Saturday, have died at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.
The deceased have been identified as Cliff Mwanza (30) and Sibangeni Macheza. Their colleague Tafadzwa Zanga (30) died on Sunday.
The three men were trapped in a house that was engulfed in fire from the explosion in the Chikangwe high-density suburb.
The deputy spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mashonaland West Province, Assistant Inspector Aggray Jaure confirmed the development to NewsDay on Monday. He said:
I confirm the death of Cliff Mwanza and Sibangeni Macheza both aged (30) due to severe burning wounds sustained from a fuel explosion in Karoi on Saturday.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Police say Mwanza, Macheza and Zanga went to a house in Chikangwe intending to refuel their container from one of the two rooms they used to store fuel.
It is reported that one of the petrol containers exploded, setting the house ablaze.
They were later rescued after sustaining serious burns.
Here are some important safety measures to keep in mind to prevent similar accidents:
- Store flammable liquids in approved containers: Use containers specifically designed for flammable liquids, such as safety cans, to reduce the risk of leaks and spills.
- Store flammable liquids in a well-ventilated area away from ignition sources such as open flames, sparks, and heat sources. Use appropriate storage cabinets if necessary.
- When transferring flammable liquids, use grounded equipment to prevent static electricity buildup, which can ignite the vapours.
- Wear appropriate PPE such as goggles, gloves, and flame-resistant clothing when working with flammable liquids.
- Prohibit smoking in areas where flammable liquids are used or stored.
- Have appropriate fire extinguishing equipment nearby and ensure all personnel are trained in emergency procedures in case of a spill or fire.
More: Pindula News