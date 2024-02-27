Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union Calls For Urgent National Budget Revision

The government should now revisit the budget and redirect it to food procurement and scout where we can get the food. That should be done as soon as possible because prices will increase internationally as soon as the sellers have concluded that we don’t have anything to eat. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Zimbabwe received relatively good rains at the beginning of January following a dry spell late in 2023.

Farmers whose crops had died due to moisture stress during the prolonged dry spell replanted their fields.

However, the farmers lost out again after the rains stopped toward the end of January, resulting in the second batch of crops wilting again.

Nyathi said although the quality of livestock was still generally good, there was a danger the situation would deteriorate if the drought persisted. He said:

The state of livestock is still good, but if rains don’t come by April or May, the situation will deteriorate. We are thinking about destocking, and we are also thinking about supplementary feeding, which also comes from government coffers.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, about 2.7 million Zimbabweans will need food during the lean season between October 2023 and March 2024.

But as drought ravages the country, many more will need food assistance as the year progresses.

