Police Confirm The Death Of 3 Fuel Dealers In A Fire Incident
Police have confirmed the death of three men in a fire incident in Karoi on 24 February.
The three men, who were all aged 30, were trapped in a house that was engulfed in a fireball after fuel that was being illegally stored in a room caught fire and exploded in the Chikangwe high-density suburb.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Clifford Mwanza (30), Takudzwa Muromba (30), and Sibangani Macheza (30). He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of three people in a fire incident which occurred at a house in Chikangwe, Karoi on 24th February 2024 after the room in which the victims used to stock fuel for illegal resale exploded.
The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-
- Clifford Mwanza (30), a male adult of Chikangwe, Karoi
- Takudzwa Muromba (30), a male adult of Chikangwe, Karoi
- Sibangani Macheza (30), a male adult of Chikangwe, Karoi
The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public, motorists and illegal fuel dealers against storing fuel in their homes or public places as this is in breach of the country’s laws on public safety and environmental regulations.
According to reports, Zanga died on Sunday while Mwanza and Macheza later passed away at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.
More: Pindula News