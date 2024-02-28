Police Confirm The Death Of 3 Fuel Dealers In A Fire Incident

16 minutes ago Wed, 28 Feb 2024 04:49:10 GMT

Police have confirmed the death of three men in a fire incident in Karoi on 24 February.

The three men, who were all aged 30, were trapped in a house that was engulfed in a fireball after fuel that was being illegally stored in a room caught fire and exploded in the Chikangwe high-density suburb.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Clifford Mwanza (30), Takudzwa Muromba (30), and Sibangani Macheza (30). He said:

