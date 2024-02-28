ZBC Board Suspends CEO Adelaide Chikunguru

7 minutes ago Wed, 28 Feb 2024 14:25:25 GMT

The newly-appointed ZBC Board of Directors has suspended the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect.

In a statement, the ZBC board said the reasons for Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being.

ZBC’s Finance Director Assael Machakata has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Chikunguru’s suspension.

