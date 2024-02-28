Zimbabwe Community Defends Teaching Of Shona In South African School

We understand they were cleared for Shona to be taught, so we don’t understand this demonstration.

Why demonstrate against such a thing when you haven’t demonstrated against the teaching of the Chinese language, for instance?

The Chinese language is taught in some Zimbabwean schools, but no one has demonstrated gainst it.

Chinese is not an official language in South Africa, so why demonstrate against an African language?

… There is nothing wrong with Nigerians teaching their Nigerian language, if they want their children to learn Igbo.

There is nothing wrong with parents from the Democratic Republic of Congo wanting the same either.

We don’t see anything wrong because it is not forced on the entire population. It is only offered to those who want to learn the language in any case.

These are Shona-speaking people who are in South Africa, and their children attend South African schools.