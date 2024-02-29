Government Reviews Salaries Of Local Authority Employees

7 minutes ago Thu, 29 Feb 2024 13:38:31 GMT

The government has reviewed the allowances of local authority employees, that is, mayors, deputy mayors, committee chairpersons and councillors.

This was revealed in a circular from the Minister for Local Government and Public Works, which was copied to the Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Public Works, and all Provincial Directors for Local Government Services, and addressed to the President of the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe, A Shamu.

According to the circular, dated 27 February 2024, the allowances which are with effect from 1 January 2024, are as follows:

