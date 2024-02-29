Pindula|Search Pindula
Government Reviews Salaries Of Local Authority Employees

7 minutes agoThu, 29 Feb 2024 13:38:31 GMT
The government has reviewed the allowances of local authority employees, that is, mayors, deputy mayors, committee chairpersons and councillors.

This was revealed in a circular from the Minister for Local Government and Public Works, which was copied to the Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Public Works, and all Provincial Directors for Local Government Services, and addressed to the President of the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe, A Shamu.

According to the circular, dated 27 February 2024, the allowances which are with effect from 1 January 2024, are as follows:

  • Mayors/Chairpersons – ZWL$1,629,906
  • Deputy Mayors/Chairpersons – ZWL$1,494,081
  • Committee Chairpersons – ZWL$1,412,585
  • Councillor – ZWL$1,358,255

Chitando said the circular rescinds all previous circulars relating to the matter. He added:

Please note that the interpretation of any part of this circular rests with the undersigned.

More: Pindula News

