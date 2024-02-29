Harare Council Announces Water Supply Disruptions In Suburbs, CBD

6 minutes ago Thu, 29 Feb 2024 14:02:18 GMT

The Harare City Council has advised residents and businesses that parts of the city will not receive water due to maintenance works being carried out in the Southerton and Belvedere areas from Wednesday 28 February 2024 2024 to Sunday 03 March 2024.

On Thursday, 29 February 2024, Southerton, Southerton Industrial Area, Willowvale Industrial Areas, Workington Industrial Areas, Graniteside Industrial Areas, Houghton Park, Highfields, Sunningdale, Mbare, Derbyshire, Ardbennie and surrounding areas will be affected up to 6 PM.

From 4 PM on Friday 01 March 2024 to 6 PM on Sunday 03 March 2024, there will be no water in Belvedere, Milton Park, CBD, Avenues, Parirenyatwa Hospitals, Dzivarasekwa, Westlea and all Northern surburbs.

