Health Minister Tells Doctors, Nurses "No Well-meaning Zimbabwean" Will Go On Strike

About the intended strike, we understand they wanted to start today (Wednesday) but I don’t think any well-meaning Zimbabwean would do that. Those who want to engage in industrial action have other motives other than not serving their country’s health service. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash We called them to discuss what they want the government to do for them and if not, may they tell us who is capable.

Mombeshora said the government was going to look into the health workers’ grievances but cannot address the issues at “the click of a finger”. He said:

We are on record as the Ministry of Health stating that we are looking into their concerns about bettering their conditions of service. As I said, the government does not operate in a manner where if a grievance is raised, by the click of a finger, they are addressed. It weighs all its workers’ issues and finds means to ensure that their working conditions are improved. So, for those who want their working conditions improved, I hope they come to us for a dialogue and we take their matters to the Health Service Commission.

In a letter to the Health Service Commission, the Health Apex Council, which is the union representing nurses and doctors employed by the government, said health workers have become incapacitated as their meagre salaries have been eroded by hyperinflation.

Some of the grievances raised by the Health Apex Council include non-engagement of health workers on remuneration and conditions of service, exclusion of health workers on the April 2023 cost of living adjustment, non-review of health sector-specific allowances, and poor grading among health workers.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment