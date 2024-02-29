I Can Persuade Khama Billiat Return To Warriors Fold - Magaya

Khama is a natural leader and that leadership is still wanted in the national team if whoever will be the next coach sees it that way.

Billiat quit international football under unclear circumstances in November 2021. Announcing his decision to quit the national team, Billiat said:

This is probably the heaviest decision I have ever had to take in my life, but it is a decision I make with a patriotic heart. Like those who had to pave the way for our generation of Warriors stars to emerge. I have decided to retire from international football. I believe it is now time for me to pave the way for new talent to blossom and serve the country in the same way that I did, or even better.

Meanwhile, Magaya said the 33-year-old winger is still good enough to play in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following his return from South Africa where he won the CAF Champions with Mamelodi Sundowns.

