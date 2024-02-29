Tahle We Dzinza Responds To Criticism Over "Undeserved" NAMA Award

Tahle We Dzinza has always collaborated with other artists. The application in question was submitted by the film producer Jonathan Samukange in his capacity as a filmmaker and not by Tahle We Dzinza in her capacity as a musician.

This is not the first time that artists have approached us to use Tahle’s music to show case their skill and craft.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The award in essence was awarded to Jonathan Samukange for the direction of the music video.

This is the reason for those who watched the NAMA’s, Jonathan Samukange of DreamHaus received the award in his capacity as a film director as he was the applicant not Tahle We Dzinza. The NAMA award is not hers and she never accepted it.

We would like to thank both National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, who have been extremely helpful and professional in attending to the questions we raised on this award.

They explained the NAMA award application processes to us and we are thankful for their transparency and support. We also want to thank ZIMURA for their invaluable counsel.

Most of all we want to thank all the people who recognized the love that Tahle We Dzinza has for this nation and congratulated her for “the most heartfelt and patriotic rendition of the National anthem of our country.”

Tahle We Dzinza remains committed to raising the bar in her craft for God’s glory and the celebration of not only Zimbabwean art but African artistry worldwide.

She has already brought home 2 international awards through collaborative efforts in film.

Thank you once again to all who believe in the integrity of her brand and continue to support her.

It is our desire to see her lift the Zimbabwean flag higher on the basis of merit worldwide.