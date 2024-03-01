Khama Billiat Unveiling Attended By 2 000 Fans

The club also gave him a Land Rover Defender as part of his package. Said Billiat:

This is great, I have been homesick for some time, and being here means so much love. I appreciate it. I am going to enjoy it. Thank you for showing so much love.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash Yadah is a special team. I am happy to be here. This is the only place I have been coming to in Zimbabwe over the years, it’s like home to me. They have sacrificed a lot for me to be here and I appreciate it. This is amazing. I am hoping to enjoy it, I love my country so much. So I am ready to give out my best.

Yadah owner Walter Magaya said Billiat will add value to the local Premiership and hopefully bring back football fans to stadiums. He said:

We believe that Billiat has shown some good leadership by retracing his footsteps back home. We aim to bring excitement back to the Premiership. It’s a joy for us because if Billiat performs well that means fans will be back to the stadiums. People had shunned coming to the stadiums but they will now come because I know Billiat still has it in him and he will mesmerise fans.

Yadah Stars has also signed Melvin Mukiwa from ZPC Kariba, Marlon Mushonga (on loan from Ngezi Platinum), Emmanuel Chitauro (Chapungu), Munashe Chingwerewe (Golden Eagles), Ryan Ncube (Moasi Rovers) and Ariel Makopa (Ngezi Platinum).

