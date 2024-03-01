Kwekwe City Council Introduces Road Levy

The chairperson of the works committee, Councillor Pikurai Msipa said their department was underfunded. He said:

We do not have enough equipment and resources for us to be able to repair our roads. The roads are in a bad state but we cannot repair them. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash We don’t have a grader, the one we have is very old and is often broken down.

The road levy we receive is insignificant so a road levy would go a long way in assisting us.

Various local authorities are coming up with various unpopular strategies to raise revenue to replenish their empty coffers.

For instance, the City of Gweru has introduced overnight clamping where motorists found wrongly parked are made to pay US$85.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment