Pro-opposition Social Media Influencer Claims Vic Falls Bomb Scare May Be Linked To 3rd Term Bid

Posting on social media platform X, Harudzibwi claimed Mnangagwa has “faked” a security incident before to justify a certain course of action. He wrote:

I actually don’t doubt the possibility of Mnangagwa faking this bomb scare to annihilate all possible threats to his 3rd term bid. He has done it before with Gukurahundi.

When a Hyena wants to eat its children, it first accuses them of smelling like goats…

Also the desperation to be believed is seen by publishing the email with the bomb scare before investigations have been concluded.

That email is the only piece of information linking them to the “attackers”

Anyone who understands security and intelligence would know that publishing the email address and the email would compromise investigations.

They know there are no investigations to happen cause no real threat happened. The most important thing is to be believed.