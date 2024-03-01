Pro-opposition Social Media Influencer Claims Vic Falls Bomb Scare May Be Linked To 3rd Term Bid
Pro-opposition social media influencer Solomon Harudzibwi said the alleged bomb scare at the Victoria Falls International Airport this Friday could be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s strategy to eliminate those who may be opposed to his alleged third presidential term bid.
Reports suggest Mnangagwa’s supporters in ZANU PF have started campaigning for an eventual constitutional amendment to allow him to run for a third term in 2028, which is not permissible under the current Constitution.
On Friday, 01 March, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said the President suspended his trip to Victoria Falls after the government received “a ‘credible bomb/firearm threat’ targeting Zimbabwean airports.”
Posting on social media platform X, Harudzibwi claimed Mnangagwa has “faked” a security incident before to justify a certain course of action. He wrote:
I actually don’t doubt the possibility of Mnangagwa faking this bomb scare to annihilate all possible threats to his 3rd term bid. He has done it before with Gukurahundi.
When a Hyena wants to eat its children, it first accuses them of smelling like goats…
Also the desperation to be believed is seen by publishing the email with the bomb scare before investigations have been concluded.
That email is the only piece of information linking them to the “attackers”
Anyone who understands security and intelligence would know that publishing the email address and the email would compromise investigations.
They know there are no investigations to happen cause no real threat happened. The most important thing is to be believed.
It was left to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to officiate at the Southern Africa International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo after President Mnangagwa cancelled his trip to Victoria Falls.
More: Pindula News