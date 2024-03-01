Suspended ZBC CEO, Adelaide Chikunguru, Resigns
Suspended Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adelaide Chikunguru has quit the national broadcaster with effect from today (Friday).
The ZBC Board of Directors suspended Chikunguru on Wednesday, saying the reasons for the decision had been confidentially made known to her.
In a statement this Friday, 01 March, the ZBC Board said Chikunguru had resigned before the commencement of disciplinary proceedings which had been instituted against her.
ZBC’s Finance Director Assael Machakata, who had been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Chikunguru’s suspension, will remain in the role pending the appointment of a substantive CEO. Reads the statement:
The Chief Executive Officer (“the CEO”) of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Ms ADELAIDE CHIKUNGURU, has resigned.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Ms Chikunguru had been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings which had been instituted. She has decided to resign before the commencement of the proceedings. This is her right.
A resignation is a unilateral act repudiating the employment contract and requires neither the employer’s consent nor concurrence therein.
The resignation has taken effect by operation of law today, the 1st of March 2024, when the Corporation was formally served with the same.
The Finance Director Mr. ASSAEL MACHAKATA will remain the Acting CEO pending the appointment of a substantive CEO.
ZBC workers recently accused Chikunguru of making decisions that make their conditions of service unbearable.
In a letter of complaint addressed to board chairperson Helliate Rushwaya and copied to other board of directors, the ZBC workers committee accused Chikunguru, human resource director Julius Toringepi, and corporate secretary Patricia Muchengwa of undermining decisions meant to improve their welfare.
More: Pindula News