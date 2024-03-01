Suspended ZBC CEO, Adelaide Chikunguru, Resigns

ZBC’s Finance Director Assael Machakata, who had been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Chikunguru’s suspension, will remain in the role pending the appointment of a substantive CEO. Reads the statement:

The Chief Executive Officer (“the CEO”) of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Ms ADELAIDE CHIKUNGURU, has resigned.

Ms Chikunguru had been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings which had been instituted. She has decided to resign before the commencement of the proceedings. This is her right.

A resignation is a unilateral act repudiating the employment contract and requires neither the employer’s consent nor concurrence therein.

The resignation has taken effect by operation of law today, the 1st of March 2024, when the Corporation was formally served with the same.

The Finance Director Mr. ASSAEL MACHAKATA will remain the Acting CEO pending the appointment of a substantive CEO.