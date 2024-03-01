Zimbabwe’s Annual Inflation Rose To 47.6% In February

8 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 12:38:24 GMT

Zimbabwe’s February 2024 year-on-year inflation as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 47.6%, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) reported on Thursday.

As reported by NewZimbabwe.com, the latest increase is the fourth in a row since the statistics agency changed its price measure on 28 September to better reflect the use of US dollars in the economy.

The greenback now dominates domestic transactions, with about 80% of all transactions in the country in US dollars.

Feedback