2023/24 Rainy Season Not Over Yet - Met Department

The rainy season is not yet over as we will get a few more rains in March. The rains have been going round the borders of the country.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary-general, Paul Zakariya, told NewsDay that the anticipated rains will do little to save wilting crops. He said:

We will not get as much in terms of yields as expected because the situation has already been compromised.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Shadreck Makombe, said most crops have reached the permanent wilting stage. He said:

Most crops are already wilted and dry. We are not expecting crop resuscitation if the rains come. We are in a drought situation and most farmers made a loss and this has negatively impacted the yields.

Meanwhile, Ngoma said the uneven distribution of rainfall has negatively affected farmers who depend on rainfall while those with irrigation systems expect a bumper harvest.

